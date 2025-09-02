China respects Iran's right to peaceful atom — Xi

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China values Iran’s commitment to abandoning the development of nuclear weapons and respects its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian in Beijing.

"China attaches great importance to Iran’s repeated confirmation of its commitment to forgoing nuclear weapons, respects Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, and supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

He also emphasized Beijing’s readiness to deepen mutual trust with Iran, expand cooperation in trade, investment, green energy, and other fields, and strengthen humanitarian exchanges while working together to promote the stability of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.