Unauthorized protests involving over 19,500 take place in Serbia — Interior Ministry

BELGRADE, September 2. /TASS/. Last night, unauthorized protests erupted across 38 locations in Serbia, drawing a total of 19,665 participants, including 9,080 in Belgrade, according to the Interior Ministry. Traffic was blocked at 18 sites, notably in Novi Sad near the Department of Sports and Physical Education, where approximately 280 individuals attempted to break into the building.

The ministry reported that some protesters wore masks and shouted offensive insults at police officers during the disturbances. Law enforcement issued two warnings before intervening in accordance with legal protocols. During the dispersal, protesters hurled fireworks, smoke bombs, and stones at officers. One police officer sustained injuries, and two civilians required medical attention.

Authorities successfully prevented entry into the targeted building and detained three individuals involved in the incident, with two remaining in custody. The Interior Ministry reaffirmed that "the police will not tolerate violence and attacks on officials" and pledged to respond firmly and lawfully to protect citizens and uphold national security.