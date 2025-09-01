Relations between Turkey, Russia in trade, investment, energy developing — Erdogan

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China that relations between the two countries in trade, tourism, investment, and energy continue developing on the basis of common interests.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan said that relations between Turkey and Russia continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, and that the spirit of cooperation inherited from the past continues in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, and energy," according to a statement by Erdogan’s office following his meeting with Putin.

The leaders also "shared views on Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and the development of Syria while maintaining its territorial integrity and political unity," the office said. Moreover, during the meeting, Erdogan "expressed hope that the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to lasting peace, and that stability in the Caucasus area will be in the mutual interests of Turkey and Russia."