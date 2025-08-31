Nearly 60% of Ukrainians speak for cessation of hostilities, peace talks — poll

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The majority of Ukrainians support the idea of the cessation of hostilities and negotiating a compromise solution, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Rating pollster.

Thus, when asked which scenario they would support, 59% of the respondents opted for "ceasing hostilities and beginning to look for a compromise at talks," while 33% spoke in favor of continuing fighting.

Notably, 82% of the polled said that a realistic way to end the conflict is through negotiating a compromise solution. As many as 62% of them spoke in favor of involving other countries in settlement talks, whereas 20% said favored direct talks with Russia, and only 11% opted for the refusal from any talks and continuing fighting until regaining control of the lost territories.

The poll was conducted over the phone from August 21 through 23 and involved 1,600 respondents living in Kiev-controlled territories. The margin of error was within 2.5%.