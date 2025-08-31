Kyrgyzstan, China sign 10 agreements following highest-level meeting

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Ten intergovernmental agreements were signed following talks between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in China, the Kyrgyz leader’s press service reported.

"President Sadyr Japarov held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders of the two countries held a substantive exchange of views on key issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including the prospects for cooperation within the SCO, the development of logistics infrastructure, improving the efficiency of border checkpoints, and deepening financial, cultural, humanitarian, trade, economic, and investment cooperation," the statement said.

Following the meeting between the leaders, 10 intergovernmental agreements were signed, the press service noted.

Japarov arrived in China this morning on an official visit. During his visit, the Kyrgyz president will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.