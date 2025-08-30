Venezuela grateful to Russia for supporting its sovereignty — MFA

CARACAS, August 30. /TASS/. Venezuela expresses its gratitude to Russia for supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic, Yvan Gil Pinto, said on his Telegram channel.

"On behalf of President [Nicolas] Maduro, we welcome the firm statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding the presence of US military ships in the Caribbean Sea," the foreign minister stated. He emphasized that Venezuela values Russia's support in defending the its "sovereign principles and territorial integrity."

Pinto declared that the approach of nuclear submarines near Venezuela's coasts poses a threat to its sovereignty and peace in the Latin American region, and affirmed Caracas's inalienable right "to determine its own destiny independently, without external pressure." International solidarity is key to ensuring stability and prosperity for the peoples of Latin America, which "must remain a zone of peace, free from violent interference and conflicts," he stressed.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that "Russia firmly opposes the threat of force as a tool of foreign policy and stands with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," she stated. "Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its political, economic, and social course freely, without external pressure, in a peaceful environment."

Reuters reported on August 19, citing Pentagon sources, that three US missile destroyers (USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson) had been deployed near Venezuela as part of an effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels. Other reports mentioned the deployment of the USS Newport News submarine, the USS Lake Erie missile cruiser, landing ships and 4,500 troops. According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump has secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels.