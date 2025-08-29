China, Russia to make even greater contribution to progress of mankind — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. China and Russia maintain the most stable strategic relations with each other, and they will make even greater contributions to the progress of all mankind, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

"In today's turbulent and changing world, the Sino-Russian relations are the most stable, mature and strategically significant ties maintained by major powers," he told a press conference. "China and Russia will adhere to the correct historical viewpoint on World War Two, protect the achievements of victory, promote the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, and make greater contributions to the progress of mankind," the official added.

Eighty years ago, the peoples of China and Russia made a huge sacrifice for the sake of victory in the world anti-fascist war, making a "significant historical contribution to the creation of the post-war international order," he noted.

Beijing has been actively promoting the establishment of a solid foundation for strengthening relations between major powers, the Chinese diplomat added, stressing that such interaction is characterized by "peaceful coexistence, overall stability, and balanced development.".