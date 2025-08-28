UN calls for dialogue on Iran following E3 letter to Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged participants in the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) and members of the Security Council to continue negotiations in search of a diplomatic solution, following a letter from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom announcing the launch of the process to reinstate sanctions against Tehran, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

According to Guterres, "in the next 30 days, there is a window of opportunity to avoid any further escalation and find a way forward that serves peace." He also urged "JCPOA participants and the Security Council to continue negotiations to find a diplomatic solution that ensures the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program and brings about economic benefits to the people of Iran."

The secretary-general further emphasized the need "to exert all efforts to prevent a renewed military conflict" and called for prioritizing dialogue.