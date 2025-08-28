Ankara ready to fulfill obligations on Russia-Ukraine settlement — source

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Marco Rubio has assured of Ankara’s readiness to implement its obligations in the settlement process between Russia and Ukraine.

"On August 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They evaluated the efforts directed at achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine. Fidan said that Turkey is ready to fulfill its obligations in this process," a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

Additionally, "the current situation in the Gaza Strip and the efforts on achieving a ceasefire were discussed," the source said. In this context, Fidan "noted the necessity of the swiftest improvement in the humanitarian situation."