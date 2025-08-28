Ashgabat thanks Russia for backing its neutral foreign policy — top Turkmen diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ashgabat is grateful to Moscow for its steady and continued support for Turkmenistan's neutral foreign policy, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said on Thursday.

The top Turkmen diplomat noted that he had spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about developing the two countries' cooperation through both bilateral interaction and joint efforts within international structures, primarily the United Nations (UN). "We will surely proceed with such work in a broad range of areas linked to the implementation of Turkmenistan and Russia's foreign policy strategies, both on the global and regional levels," he pointed out.

"In this respect, I would like to reiterate our profound gratitude to Russia for its strong and consistent support for our country's neutral foreign policy, as well as for backing Turkmenistan's initiatives and proposals of global importance," the Turkmen foreign minister said following talks with his Russian counterpart.

Meredov held talks with Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday. The foreign ministers discussed current issues on the Russian-Turkmen political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian agenda. The parties exchanged their views on both regional and international problems.

Lavrov maintains regular contacts with his Turkmen counterpart, with their last meeting taking place on June 25 when the top Russian diplomat was visiting Ashgabat. Back then, Lavrov and Meredov signed a program for cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries in 2025-2026 and discussed a range of bilateral and international issues.