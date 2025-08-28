EU calls in Russian diplomat after explosions at EU’s mission in Kiev

BRUSSELS, August 28. /TASS/. Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas has summoned a Russian diplomat to talk over the damage caused to the building of the EU mission in Kiev allegedly by Russian overnight strikes.

" In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," she wrote on X.

Earlier, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that two explosions occurred overnight 50 meters from the EU mission in Kiev. No one was injured. She has already issued three statements on the matter this morning. The European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said that the windows of the mission were broken and the ceiling crumbled.

The EU mission is located in an office building in Kiev next to a large railroad depot to which weapons from EU countries are transported, among other things. Videos shared on Ukrainian social media show explosions at the depot at night. Air defense systems were also operating in the vicinity.

Since the fall of 2022, there has been no permanent Russian representative to the EU in Brussels. Russia’s mission to the EU is headed by an acting permanent representative.