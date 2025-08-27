BRUSSELS, August 27. /TASS/. The Belgian government under prime minister Bart de Wever’s leadership is aligning itself with the anti-Russian wing in NATO and the EU, completely stymieing Russian-Belgian relations to the detriment of the kingdom’s residents, the Russian Embassy in Belgium, which also oversees ties with NATO, said in a commentary.

"In its approaches, the Belgian leadership is swiftly drifting toward the most Russophobic and hawkish group from among NATO and EU member states, putting Russian-Belgian ties at peril. We are adamant that such a reckless policy course is not in the interests of the country’s population, whose well-being is being sacrificed for the political adventurism of the establishment," the Russian diplomatic mission said, commenting on the Odessa visit by top Belgian diplomat Maxime Prevot with the delegations of Benelux foreign ministers on August 26.

In Odessa, Ukraine, Prevot announced Belgium’s decision to hand over to Kiev several of its old F-16s as early as September, vowed to allocate another 20 million euros for financial aid for Ukraine, provide vessels to demine the Black Sea and supply an unnamed amount of naval assault drones to carry out combat against Russia in the waters of the Black Sea.