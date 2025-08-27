MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Acting Colonel of the French Land Forces Francois Gonin took part in planning the Ukrainian army’s military operations against Russian troops in the summer of 2024, according to his op-ed published in the latest issue of the Revue Militaire Generale (or General Military Review), obtained by TASS.

In the op-ed, titled "Ukraine, Summer of 2024: Tactics in the Era of Highest Mortality," Gonin writes that he spent four months in Kiev last year, "performing missions" as part of the French military attache office. The colonel’s bio that accompanies the article notes that the officer "went on a mission" to Ukraine.

According to the review, Gonin currently serves as head of analytics and planning at the Directorate for Operational Planning of the French Land Forces’ First Armored Division. Earlier, he was part of the Operational Headquarters of the French Army’s Land Forces Command, the General Staff of the French Armed Forces and the Directorate of Military Intelligence at the French Ministry of Armed Forces. Gonin specializes in planning combined arms operations.

The op-ed describes the tactical aspects of the Ukrainian army’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region and the Russian Armed Forces’ operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the summer of 2024. The article also includes maps of combat operations in the DPR dated from June to August last year, which the French Land Forces use for military planning.

The annual Revue Militaire Generale is published by the Future Combat Command of the French Armed Forces.