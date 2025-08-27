Talks on EU membership for Moldova, Ukraine may begin 'in coming days' — media

BRUSSELS, August 27. /TASS/. Decisions on opening a "negotiating cluster" for Moldova and Ukraine to join the EU may be made within "the coming days of weeks," Politico Europe reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, US President Donald Trump has been able to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to Ukraine’s membership, so the deadlock over the two countries’ EU accession could be broken in the coming months.

A diplomat pointed out, however, that it would be short-sighted to offer Moldova a negotiating cluster before its parliamentary elections, set for September 28. Politico reported earlier that some EU members would like to fast-track the country’s accession in order to support pro-European parties in the elections.

EU candidate countries include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Montenegro. Brussels seeks to put pressure on Serbia for the unrecognized Kosovo to be granted candidate status, too, which would actually mean the official recognition of its independence.