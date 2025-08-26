Iran may renew confrontation with Israel — top diplomat

DUBAI, August 26. /TASS/. Iran admits that an armed conflict with Israel may recur, but Tehran is ready for any developments in the region, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Asharq Al Awsat newspaper.

"Anything is possible, but we are ready for any circumstances. During the 12-day war, the Zionist entity (Israel - TASS) and the US did not achieve any of their goals, while Iran heroically resisted and responded to the aggression," the top diplomat said, responding to a question about the likelihood of renewed confrontation between Iran and Israel.

According to the minister, Israel unilaterally requested an unconditional ceasefire 12 days after attacks on Iranian territory began. "If they want to repeat this scenario, we are ready." However, the 12-day war proved that the military option was unsuccessful. Therefore, I doubt that they will take such a step again. But if it does happen, they will face a similar, tougher response," Araghchi added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.