ROME, August 26. /TASS/. The drones received by the Ukrainian armed forces from NATO countries are outdated, and not fit for use, Corriere della Sera reported.

The newspaper spoke with a Ukrainian special forces battalion commander who is now fighting in the Donbass Region controlled by the Ukrainian military.

According to the serviceman, his unit is engaged, in particular, in retrofitting commercially available Ukrainian-made drones for "combat missions" by installing more powerful batteries and devices for attaching charges. "Yes, we receive NATO drones, but they are useless because they are outdated. Now we can teach our allies in Europe and the US about the technology of fighting wars in the sky ourselves," he said. The commander also emphasized that Russian technology is more advanced, including in the field of blocking drone remote control mechanisms. In addition, Russia's arsenal is dozens of times larger.

NATO Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone specified that, in 2024, NATO countries provided Ukraine with 50 billion dollars in military aid. Since January, 33 billion dollars has already been sent, and the amount is expected to reach last year's level by the end of the year.

Russia has repeatedly emphasized that supplying Ukraine with weapons only prolongs the conflict.