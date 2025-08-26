Xi Jinping meets with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who is on a working visit to Beijing, China Central Television reported.

"On August 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, in Beijing," the report said.

During the meeting, Volodin conveyed warm greetings and good wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Xi Jinping.

Volodin also briefed Xi Jinping on the tenth session of the Interparliamentary Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China, which took place today in Beijing.

"It is important for us to do everything necessary to ensure, through legislation, the implementation of decisions made at the level of heads of state. This was precisely the focus of the meeting of our interparliamentary commission. We address issues that are currently relevant on the agenda for the development of relations between our two states," Volodin stated.

Xi Jinping highlighted the contributions of the Speaker and members of the State Duma "to the development of China-Russia relations and bilateral cooperation," which "the Chinese side highly values." He also praised the outcomes of the interparliamentary commission session.

Chairing the Russian parliamentary delegation, Volodin is on an official visit to China. The visit program includes a series of meetings and the holding of the tenth session of the interparliamentary cooperation commission between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People’s Congress.