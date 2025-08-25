Israel's plan to capture Gaza fraught with increased isolation for the country — expert

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Israel's plan to capture Gaza is fraught with endless mobilization and increased international isolation for the country, Murad Sadygzade, president of the Center for Middle East Research, told TASS.

"Today, Israel faces two paths. The first one is diplomatic. Although it is not perfect but it opens a corridor for temporary de-escalation and the return of hostages. The second one is the path deep into Gaza, into a street war with difficult to predict consequences. The first requires political will to recognize that security is built not only on tanks, but also on institutions, negotiations, and mutual concessions. The second path leads to endless mobilization, growing international isolation, and the prospect of remaining forever trapped in the same "Chariot" that can no longer be stopped," the expert noted.

The analyst noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public admission of sympathy for the concept of "Greater Israel" destroys the remnants of trust in the formula "we do not want to govern Gaza."

"Two years of military campaign, high state spending and declining economic attractiveness, lack of consensus in the military corps, sharp warnings from the opposition - all this indicates that the strategy is exhausted by the logic of violence, but does not offer a long-term solution. Opposition leader Yair Lapid directly calls the possible occupation of Gaza a "disastrous decision" for Israel itself. Internal pressure is growing: every week there are marches around the country demanding a deal on the hostages," the expert added.

"Meanwhile, external pressure is also growing: a number of countries – from France and the UK to Australia and Canada – are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state within the framework of the UN General Assembly session," Sadigzade noted.

"At the same time, support from the United States is seen as a shield against pressure from the UN and European capitals. Even the latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN, which recorded the fifth - catastrophic - stage of famine in Gaza (more than 640,000 people by September), is perceived more as noise than as an alarm signal," he added.

On situation around Gaza Strip

On August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Gaza Strip, where he recorded a video statement announcing that he was there to approve the army's plan for Gaza. Netanyahu also said that he had instructed his team to begin negotiations immediately on the release of all hostages and the end of the war in Gaza on terms acceptable to Israel. According to Netanyahu, defeating Hamas and freeing all hostages will happen simultaneously.

On the same day, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, told TASS that Netanyahu had approved the army's plans to establish control over Gaza City and finally defeat the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. He added that the decision to send an Israeli delegation to Qatar or Egypt to resume negotiations on the release of all hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip "is under consideration by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet."

On August 18, Gendelman confirmed to TASS that Israel had received Hamas's response to the proposal for a deal concerning Gaza from mediators. Netanyahu visited the IDF contingent in the enclave that same day, stating that the Palestinian movement is currently "under enormous pressure."

On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. According to the Kan state broadcaster, the operation was codenamed "Gideon's Chariots II."