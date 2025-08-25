Program to help children with PTSD to be presented at BRICS Forum in Brazil

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. An international volunteer assistance program for BRICS children who have experienced traumatic events will be presented for the first time at the second BRICS Forum Traditional Values, Dmitry Kuznetsov, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and curator of the Volunteers of the World project, said.

"At the first BRICS Moscow Forum on Traditional Values, it was decided to support the international volunteer platform Volunteers of the World. The results of the work and plans of the platform for the next year, including a program of volunteer assistance to children who have had traumatic experiences, should be presented at the forum in the Brazilian Congress. I hope our plans will receive support. The UN has declared next year the year of the volunteer, and our initiative will contribute to the creation of a common humanitarian space for the BRICS countries. The volunteers of our countries have a lot to learn from each other to bring even more benefits to those in need," he said at a press conference at the editorial office of the African Initiative.

The BRICS Forum Traditional Values will be held on September 15-17 at the National Congress of Brazil.

The initiative will bring together specialists and volunteers from Russia, Brazil, India, and Ethiopia who work with children and adolescents facing the consequences of armed conflict, poverty, violence, and the loss of loved ones. According to the organizers, the key objective of the program is to share effective care practices and jointly develop new approaches to support children with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the organizers, during 2026, the project participants will make several exchange visits, organize joint educational and cultural events for children, and prepare methodological materials that will be available to specialists around the world. The project will be presented to the deputies of the BRICS countries, the Union of Fathers, the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, the BRICS Alliance of Entrepreneurs and other public organizations.

About BRICS

The BRICS Group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association in 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined the BRICS as a full member.

Brazil is the BRICS chairman this year, while India will assume the chairmanship in 2026.