Belarus suggests synchronizing tourism development efforts with Russia — PM

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Minsk offers synchronizing of tourist sector development operations and sharing the exchange to Moscow, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said at the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

"Considering that plenty of tourists from our country visit Belarus and Russia annually, we can synchronize our efforts in some areas and exchange the experience on tourism support products and tourism development programs," the prime minister said on the video posted on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Council of Ministers.

Development of the sector is among priorities for the Belarusian government, Turchin said.

Governments of both countries should take efforts to realize the vast tourist potential of the Union State, Chernyshenko noted in his turn. He paid attention to stable growth of the mutual tourist traffic. "Official statistics says about 670,000 mutual trips were last year. We understand the figure should be clearly larger; we will take all the efforts for that," he added.