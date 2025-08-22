Slovak leader praises Trump for rebuking Ukrainian attack on Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA, August 22. /TASS/. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini praised US President Donald Trump’s rebuke of Ukraine’s attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline and said he expects Europe to follow suit, according to a statement from the Slovak president’s press service.

"I appreciate the firm and oppositional stance taken by US President Donald Trump on Ukraine’s attack against the Druzhba oil pipeline, an energy facility that the people and economy of Slovakia depend on. I also expect support from our partners in the European Union," Pellegrini said.

He recalled that Slovakia had declined to provide military assistance to Ukraine but was supporting the country in other areas. The president expressed hope that Ukrainian forces would refrain from further strikes on infrastructure critical to Slovakia’s economic stability.

Earlier, Trump told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that he was very mad about Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba pipeline.