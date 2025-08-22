Ukrainian detained in Italy in Nord Stream case objects to extradition to Germany

ROME, August 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian man detained in Italy on suspicion of orchestrating the Nord Stream pipeline explosions has refused a proposal for voluntary extradition to Germany. According to the ANSA news agency, he made this declaration during a court hearing in Bologna.

The detainee also requested that the investigation documents and charges filed by German authorities be translated into Ukrainian. He maintains that he was in Ukraine at the time of the Nord Stream explosion and traveled to Italy solely to visit his eldest son, who studies at a local university.

He remains in custody, with a decision on extradition to Germany expected within two months. Authorities explained to TASS that the process will be streamlined since the detention was executed under a European arrest warrant, and the extradition is between EU member states.

Earlier, the Rimini Carabinieri reported that a 49-year-old Ukrainian citizen was apprehended at a local resort under a European warrant issued by Germany. He is suspected of involvement in the September 2022 explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. German prosecutors allege that he was part of a group that planted explosives on gas pipelines near Bornholm, and they consider him to be one of the operation’s coordinators. The suspect and his accomplices reportedly used a sailing yacht departing from Rostock to facilitate their transport.