BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. Almost all German political parties are opposed to sending soldiers of the Bundeswehr to Ukraine, NTV channel reported.

According to it, two prominent CDU politicians from the eastern federal states of Germany spoke out against the presence of the German military in Ukraine. Alternative for Germany, the Left, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Justice (BSW) hold a similar position. Dirk Wiese, the first parliamentary secretary of the SPD faction, criticized the idea, NTV says.

New Bundestag Commissioner for Defense Henning Otte said that sending German troops to Ukraine would be a challenge for the Bundeswehr.

The possible deployment of military personnel to Ukraine is currently a hot topic in Germany. At a press conference after talks at the White House on August 18, Chancellor Friedrich Merz was non-committal about his country sending troops. He promised to discuss the issue with the coalition in Berlin, including whether the Bundestag would have to make "decisions requiring a mandate." However, now, as the chancellor stated, "it is too early to give a definitive answer to this question."

The German government said that discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine should not be limited to this issue alone.

In an interview with Fox News on August 19, US President Donald Trump said that France, Germany and the United Kingdom want to deploy troops to Ukraine. He indicated that as long as he heads the US administration, there will be no American troops there.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine. That, she added, could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.