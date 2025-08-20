MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will continue to play games following his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, as his main objective remains to block peace, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

"I think he will try to take advantage of certain contradictions, but he will definitely play games. His goal is to prevent peace from happening, which is absolutely clear to me," he pointed out.

"This goal is pursued not only by Zelensky but also by his handlers, who in fact set the objective for him. Those are the United Kingdom, France and Germany," the ex-Ukrainian prime minister stressed.

On August 18, Trump held a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky at the White House, which lasted around an hour. After that, Trump met with Zelensky together with several European leaders. The US president also called Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Spokesman Yury Ushakov, their conversation took about 40 minutes.

Speaking at a briefing after the White House talks, Zelensky expressed readiness to hold a bilateral meeting with Putin, where he planned to discuss the issue of territories.