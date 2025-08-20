Trump calls Crimea very beautiful, misspeaking it is in ocean

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called Crimea very beautiful, though he misspoke twice as he said that the peninsula is in the ocean.

"It's beautiful. It's a massive piece of land stuck out right in the ocean, right in the Black Sea, so beautiful. I mean, it's so beautiful," he said in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin.

Trump complained that the American media often criticizes him for being too soft on Russia. "And then they talk about Donald Trump being friendly with [Russian President Vladimir Putin] <…>. I didn't give him Crimea. Crimea is massive, I would say, like the size of Texas or something, in the middle of the ocean. It's gorgeous. And they gave it up because of [ex-US President Barack] Obama, and the press doesn't even talk about it," he noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that returning Crimea to Ukraine and Kiev joining NATO were impossible.