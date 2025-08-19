US not going to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, White House says

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The United States will not deploy its servicemen to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," she stated at a press briefing.

In an interview with Fox News earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that as long as he is in charge of the US administration, there will be no American troops in Ukraine.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.