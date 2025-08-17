Von der Leyen, Zelensky announce emergency press conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky announced a joint press conference in Brussels on Sunday as a response to the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

As the European Commission’s press office reported, Zelensky has flown into Brussels and at 2:30 p.m. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will give a joint press conference with Zelensky.

Von der Leyen wrote on the X social media platform that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate together with her in a teleconference of the coalition of the willing.

This visit was not in the European Commission’s plans until Sunday morning.