Trump says would like to hold another meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on his way to a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska that he would like to hold another summit.

"We're going to have another meeting if things work out, which will be very soon, or we're not going to have any more meetings at all, maybe ever," he said told Fox News in an interview.

According to the US leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will attend the second meeting, and Trump himself may join them.