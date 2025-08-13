Israeli PM’s words about 'Greater Israel' require clear position from Arab states — Hamas

TUNIS, August 13. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about his commitment to the concept of "Greater Israel" confirm the danger that the country poses to all countries in the region and require a clear position from Arab states, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas stated.

"These statements clearly confirm the danger" that Israel "poses to all countries and peoples in the region," the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel. "These fascist statements require Arab countries to take a clear position, first and foremost by taking serious measures to support our people in Palestine and the Gaza Strip," the statement said. Hamas also called on the international community to condemn the Israeli prime minister's statements and take measures to "end his brutal war" in the Palestinian enclave.

The day before, Netanyahu said in an interview with the I24 TV channel that he was fulfilling a "historic and spiritual mission" and agreed that he felt its connection to the concept of "Greater Israel." The term "Greater Israel" emerged after the Six-Day War of 1967 to refer to Israel and the territories it had just occupied: East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights. "Greater Israel" is a term used in religious and political movements that advocate for the expansion of Israel’s territory.