Serbian PM plans to dismiss pro-Russian politicians due to pressure from West — source

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut plans to dismiss several pro-Russian politicians due to pressure from the West, a Serbian source told TASS.

"Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, who is facing pressure from the West, plans to carry out a cabinet reshuffle at the beginning of next week, dismissing Milos Andjic, chief of staff and national security advisor, Aleksandra Nikolic, senior foreign policy advisor, Ana Jovancic, deputy chief of staff, and Biljana Bogicevic, senior advisor," the source specified.

According to him, they "are seen as pro-Russian politicians and have earlier worked in former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin’s cabinet." "All of them are Serbian security officials with a background in security agencies, who started their careers at the Interior Ministry," the source added.

"This is how the West seeks to weaken Serbia’s ties with Russia," he explained. "The prime minister’s cabinet can in fact block any of the government’s decisions, including those related to sanctions and anti-Russian declarations. So if these people are dismissed, there will be no one left in the government to prevent the adoption of decisions aimed against Russia," the source stressed.

He specified that "Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is not part of this process."