MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Serbian people are against Serbia supplying weapons to Ukraine via other countries, as they have a feeling of kinship with Russia, Serbian sniper Dejan Beric who participated in combat in Donbass said in a conversation with TASS.

"Ordinary Serbs have a very negative attitude toward this (arms supplies to Ukraine – TASS), because Russia - it is like 'mother' Russia. They have a negative attitude and so do I. How else could they feel?" Beric said.

He noted that the Serbian people are very hardworking. He also expressed regrets that Serbian plants producing munitions and weapons are not working for Russia but for exports to other countries that then hand these arms over to Ukraine.

"The thing is that Serbia became a colony a long time ago, unfortunately, and a certain task is being fulfilled there," the Serbian sniper added.

Beric is one of the first foreign volunteers who came to defend Donbass. He remembers the conflict in Yugoslavia in the 1990s and in 1999 survived NATO bombings. In 2023, Beric was seriously wounded near Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) - he cannot use his legs but he still helps Russian fighters in every way he can.