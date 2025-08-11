China condemns politicizing technological, economic issues — diplomat

BEIJING, August 11. /TASS/. China strongly opposes the politicization of technological and economic issues and their use as an instrument of pressure, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Li Jian said, commenting on his country’s efforts to have restrictions on exports of US high-tech chips be eased.

"China stands against politicizing technological and trade-and-economic issues and their use as a weapon or instrument of pressure, as well as malign restrictions on China’s development and pressure. This China’s position is transparent and firm," he said.

He stressed that the United States’ export restrictions "disrupt the stability of global production and supply chains and don’t meet the interests of either of the sides.".