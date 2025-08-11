EU seeks to make sure Zelensky takes part in Alaska summit — media

BRUSSELS, August 11. /TASS/. The European Union seeks to make sure that Vladimir Zelensky takes part in the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, Politico Europe reports.

CNN reported earlier, citing a White House source, that any events involving Zelensky could take place in Alaska only after a meeting between President Donald Trump of the United States and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

According to Politico, the foreign ministers of EU member states and top Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Sibiga will hold an emergency Zoom session on Monday to secure "a seat at the table for" Zelensky in Alaska. The media outlet notes that the idea that Europe would somehow also be represented "seems to be a lost cause."

Meanwhile, members of Zelensky’s office are clearly concerned that issues related to the Ukraine conflict will be resolved without Kiev as a result of the Russia-US summit in Alaska. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, also insisted that Ukraine’s future could not be decided without Ukrainians.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.