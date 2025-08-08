UAE president's visit to Russia important stage for bilateral relations — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Russia is an important stage in the development of relations between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, according to an article by UAE Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber obtained by TASS.

"The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to the Russian Federation is an important stage in the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia, which embodies the strategic nature of the partnership between the two friendly countries," the diplomat said in the article dubbed 'Emirati-Russian Relations: A Bold Look into the Future'.

The visit of UAE President reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment "to strengthening international partnership as the UAE is convinced of the importance of communication and dialogue for strengthening and developing relations that contribute to international prosperity," he said. "In this context, His Highness's visit to the Russian Federation is part of the state's permanent efforts to support global stability and development," the ambassador noted.

He also drew attention to constantly developing economic cooperation between the UAE and Russia. "Trade turnover between the two countries in 2024 reached approximately $11.5 bln, while tourism between the UAE and Russia is not just tourist trips, but a reflection of strong human and cultural relations," the diplomat stressed.

UAE President paid an official visit to Russia on Thursday. On the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with him in the Kremlin.