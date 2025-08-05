EU preparing sanctions against China for alleged drone parts supplies to Russia — Politico

BRUSSELS, August 5. /TASS/. The EU is preparing sanctions against China for the alleged supplies of drone parts to Russia and the support of the special military operation, a European diplomat told the Politico news outlet.

"After August, we’ll push for sanctions," the diplomat said, cited by the newspaper.

Reports appeared earlier in Western mass media concerning the alleged supplies of motors for drones of the Chinese origin under the guise of commercial refrigeration units in circumvention of Western sanctions.