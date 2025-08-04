Two repositioned US nuclear submarines arrive in designated region — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. The two nuclear submarines that US President Donald Trump ordered "to be positioned in the appropriate regions" allegedly due to statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, have already arrived where they are supposed to be, Trump said.

"They are in the region where they have to be," Trump told reporters before departing for Washington from Bedminster, New Jersey.

The US president said in an interview with Newsmax earlier that the submarines would be moved "closer to Russia."

On July 28, Medvedev wrote on the X social network that Trump, threatening Russia and shortening his deadline for the Ukrainian conflict settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war. On July 31, Medvedev commented on Trump’s remarks about the Russian economy, as well as criticism of himself, warning the US leader against forgetting about the danger of the "dead." "On the ‘dead economy’ of India and Russia and ‘entering dangerous territory’ - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the ‘walking dead,’ and also how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ that does not exist in nature can be," Medvedev wrote.

"Dead hand" was the name that the West gave to the Soviet "Perimeter" system during the Cold War, which provided a guaranteed retaliatory massive nuclear strike in the event of aggression against the Soviet Union.

Earlier, Trump spoke negatively about the economies of Russia and India on Truth Social, calling them "dead," and also criticized Medvedev.