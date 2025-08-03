Moldovan Victory bloc calls on UN, OSCE to take measures to stop pressure on Gagauz head

CHISINAU, August 3. /TASS/. Moldova’s Victory opposition bloc has called on the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to take measures to compel the Moldovan authorities to stop political persecution of Gagauz autonomy’s head Evghenia Gutsul, who has been held under a house arrest for the fourth month in a row.

"Our team wants justice for Evghenia Gutsul and entire Gagauzia at the international level. The Victory bloc has sent official letters to the UN and OSCE asking them to have their say and respond to the political pressure of the autonomy’s legitimate head," the bloc wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the letters addressees to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp, and Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Maria Telalian, Moldova’s authorities are persecuting Gagauz residents because they don’t support the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity. The bloc asks international human rights organizations to take measures to halt political pressure on Gutsul and the autonomy.

Gutsul’s case

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won elections in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to recognized the election in Gagauzia invalid, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grass-roots rallies were held in her support. However, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.

Gutsul was detained at Chisinau’s airport on March 25 and later was arrested as part of a criminal case related to the financing of her election campaign in 2023. Along with this, court hearings have been proceeding since 2024 on another case where Gutsul is charged with illegally financing an opposition party. However, she categorically rejects these charges, saying that the case is politically motivated.

A verdict to Gutsul will be pronounced on August 5. If she is sentenced to a prison term, Moldova’s authorities may initiate new election of Gagauzia’s head.