VILNIUS, August 3. /TASS/. NATO may decide to deploy a German-Dutch corps of allied forces in the Estonian city of Parnu, the ERR television and radio company reported citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"This will affect not only our allies performing command functions, but also Estonian military personnel, including conscripts. This is a strategically significant step for the Defense Forces," the country's Defense Ministry stressed.

According to ERR, the final decision on this matter will be made in 2025. The deployment of the NATO corps requires the creation of infrastructure, for the construction of which the Estonian Defense Ministry plans to allocate 17 million euros.

On July 17, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow views the buildup of Tallinn's military potential, including the introduction of American HIMARS multiple rocket launchers into the country's arsenal, as part of the militarization of the Baltic region.