Minsk negotiates with Washington, new steps prepared — permanent representative to UN

MINSK, July 31. /TASS/. Belarus is in constant contact with the United States, and further mutual steps are being prepared, Permanent Representative of the Republic to the UN Valentin Rybakov said.

"The process continues. We are in constant contact with representatives of the State Department, the US Presidential Administration, and the National Security Council. Consultations and negotiations are ongoing. The next steps are being prepared on both sides. Everything is developing very productively," he said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel.

Rybakov said that, given the turbulent events around the world and the large work load of all those involved, the process is not going as fast as Minsk would like.

"But I can assure you that it is ongoing," he said.

At the end of July, Charge d'Affaires of Belarus in the United States Pavel Shidlovsky said that the republic continues to develop contacts with the US. The diplomat said that at the current stage Belarus is in dialogue with the US administration on the possibility of mutual accreditation of the ambassadors, the necessary contacts have been established and are being maintained, but this particular topic is not yet on the agenda.