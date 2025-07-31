Escalation in Middle East poses risks for all neighboring countries — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East is directly related to nuclear issues and poses threats to all neighboring statess, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also heads the United Russia party, said.

The official noted that many events in the past year have confirmed the need to combat neocolonialism.

"There have been many events. We are aware of the situation in the Middle East, namely the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as the subsequent actions of the US. And here, obviously, the issue of the UN Charter and the legitimacy of such behavior arises. Moreover, it was a very complicated situation, given that the subject of the conflict was nuclear issues. And, of course, this created risks for all neighboring countries," Medvedev pointed out.