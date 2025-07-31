Seoul lifts restrictions on private contacts with North Korea, says unification minister

SEOUL, July 31. /TASS/. The South Korean government has officially allowed its citizens to freely engage with North Korean residents without prior approval, provided they give notice of such contacts in advance, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday.

The South Korean unification minister signed an order nullifying the previous regulation that had restricted communication between the two countries' citizens for decades. These restrictions had long served as the legal justification for blocking private exchanges between people of South Korea and North Korea, and they almost ceased as a result.

"The path to full-fledged private-level contacts is now open. Freedom of communication between people fosters mutual understanding, which paves the way for peaceful coexistence," the minister emphasized.

After coming to power, incumbent South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took a number of steps to ease military tensions with North Korea and resume dialogue with Pyongyang. In June, South Korea's military stopped propaganda broadcasting from loudspeakers on the border with North Korea. Most radio broadcasters that targeted the neighboring country have also been halted. Authorities are considering permitting South Koreans to travel to North Korea for tourism purposes.

At the same time, Pyongyang stated that despite the South Korean president's attempts at reconciliation, it saw no fundamental changes in the country's policy and therefore had no intention of resuming contacts with Seoul.