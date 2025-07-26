British PM sees potential recognition of Palestinian state as ‘part of wider plan’

LONDON, July 26. /TASS/. The recognition of the State of Palestine must be part of a wider plan, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"Alongside our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those who are suffering in this war. That pathway will set out concrete steps to turn the desperately needed ceasefire into a lasting peace. Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I’m unequivocal about that," he pointed out in a video address on the X social media platform.

However, Starmer added that the recognition of the State of Palestine "must be part of a wider plan, which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis."

The Financial Times reported earlier that Starmer was unwilling to recognize the State of Palestine "because he wants to stay close to the US." According to the newspaper, the Washington administration "has been putting pressure on US allies not to recognise a Palestinian state, arguing it would make it harder to find a solution."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 24 that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the UN General Assembly.