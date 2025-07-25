E3 leaders call on Israel to list restrictions on humanitarian deliveries to Gaza

BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. The E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have called on Israel to immediately lift restrictions on humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip, according to the E3 leaders’ declaration on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The time has come to end the war in Gaza. We urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023," the document reads.

"The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now," the E3 leaders stressed, insisting that the basic needs of the enclave’s civilian population, such as access to water and food, be satisfied urgently. "Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. We call on the Israeli Government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and urgently allow the UN and humanitarian NGOs to carry out their work in order to take action against starvation. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law," the declaration says.

They also called for disarming Hamas, insisting that "Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza." "We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt," they stressed.

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, Israel closed all checkpoints. Since May, Israel has been enforcing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents, which transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, are to operate solely through the GHF. The plan was severely criticized by international organizations, which insist that the organization of aid distribution centers in the so-called "security zones" in the south of the enclave may entail the forcible displacement of the enclave’s population.