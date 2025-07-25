New clashes reported in conflict zone on Cambodian-Thai border

HANOI, July 25. /TASS/. Intense armed clashes have erupted in the conflict zone on the border between Cambodia and Thailand, the Cambodian national defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, fierce fighting between the Cambodian and Thai military was reported on Friday near the Ta Krabey and Ta Moan Thom ancient temples not far from the border after "Thai troops launched an offensive obviously seeking to gain control over these sites." Cambodian forces reportedly repelled the attack.

Meanwhile, extensive shelling attacks were reported from other border sections in the Preah Vihear province, the Khmer Times newspaper said.

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have been escalating since an armed incident on May 28, when Thai troops reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian military outpost in the village of Techo Morokot, located in the disputed area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. One Cambodian soldier was killed and several others were wounded.

Tensions flared up again on July 24 in the border areas of Mambay and in the vicinity of the Ta Krabey, Ta Moan Thom, and Ta Muen Toch temples, whose territorial affiliation is contested by the two countries. In early June 2025, Cambodia referred this dispute to the UN International Court of Justice. Thailand opposed the move and unilaterally closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded reciprocally.