Middle East conflict

Hamas includes clause on post-ceasefire guarantees in Gaza deal — agency

According to the sources, Hamas has responded to the latest stabilization proposals with a new demand

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. In its response to the latest proposal presented during indirect talks with Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas has included a clause ensuring that hostilities in the Gaza Strip will not resume after a potential 60-day truce, the Maan news agency’s sources stated.

According to them, Hamas "insists on including this condition as a separate provision in the Gaza ceasefire agreement." Previously, the group had demanded that the United States provide guarantees to that effect.

The news outlet reports that Hamas is pressing Israel to agree not to resume military operations in Gaza immediately after the proposed 60-day truce ends. Specifically, the group is demanding that Israeli forces "do not go back to using weapons to tackle the conflict in Gaza on the 61st day." Hamas maintains that if a comprehensive agreement to end the war is not reached during the truce period, negotiations between the parties should continue regardless of the ceasefire’s expiration.

In addition, according to the sources, Hamas has responded to the latest stabilization proposals with a new demand: in exchange for releasing some hostages, Israel must free 200 Palestinians serving long prison sentences, including those with life terms, as well as 2,000 individuals detained in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military operation in October 2023.

Earlier proposals discussed during the Doha talks had outlined the release of 150 long-term prisoners and 1,100 detainees from Gaza.

Following Hamas’ response in Qatar, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media that Washington had decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’ position as indicative of a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." He added that the US would explore alternative strategies to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered the Israeli delegation to leave Qatar following Hamas’ response to the ceasefire terms.

For its part, Hamas’ leadership stated that it "welcomes the progress of consultations in Doha" and expressed surprise at Witkoff’s reaction to its stance.

Zelensky says canceled reduction in powers of anti-corruption agencies after protests
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that parliament will pass the new bill
Russian diplomat says three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks were marked by concrete actions
At the same time, large-scale issues of Ukraine's statehood "must surely be resolved by looking at the root causes of what happened to Ukraine and accepting that the Ukrainian side should carry out a full-scale evaluation of the events and their consequences that led to the current situation," Maria Zakharova noted
Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
The Russian soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the defense ministry’s medical establishments
Fifteen killed, dozens injured in Thai-Cambodian border clashes
According to the Thai Health Ministry, 46 people were injured
France to recognize State of Palestine at UNGA session in September — president
Emmanuel Macron highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza"
Starlink services restored in full — company
Major service failures have been recorded in the US, UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil
Ukrainian troops stage firefight between each other near LPR's Kremennaya — expert
"The most likely cause is a lack of coordination between units, though the possibility of an internal clash cannot be ruled out," Andrey Marochko said
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
Exposing US fabrications, futile sanctions: what Federation Council Speaker said
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the United States should lift the sanctions imposed for Moscow's alleged interference in the American elections
Clashes flare on Cambodia-Thailand border: latest updates
The situation remains highly unstable, with both countries reinforcing their military positions
Russia needs advanced navy capable of responding to any threats — Putin
"Increasing the capabilities of the Navy, including its submarine forces, is one of the country's priorities," the Russian leader noted
Israel won’t yield to Hamas, will achieve its goals — Netanyahu
"We are determined to bring home everyone, and that is what we will do," Israeli Prime Minister said
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Ionosfera-M satellites blasts off from Vostochny spaceport
It will take the booster about an hour to deliver a pair of Ionosfera No. 3 and Ionosfera No. 4 heliogeophysical satellites into orbit
Germany on ‘slippery slope’ with support for Kiev — Russian envoy to Berlin
"Whether Germany will be considered a party to the conflict or not is a decision for the Russian leadership to make, based on an assessment of Berlin’s specific steps," Sergey Nechayev stressed
Tourist flow from Russia to Cuba down 56.5% in 1H 2025
Canada holds first place in terms of the number of foreign tourists who visited Cuba in the period
Russian army sets fire pocket for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Chasov Yar — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that during the offensive around Chasov Yar, Russian forces improved their positions near Grigorovka and Stupochki and advanced toward Mayskoye, located northwest of the city
Ukraine lags behind Russia in military technologies — Zaluzhny
"Ukraine failed for objective and subjective reasons to quickly master the new possibilities," the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK said
Masked protestors burn portraits of Yermak and Zelensky during rally in Kiev
Ukraine’s Channel 5 said other protestors condemned the move, describing perpetrators as provocators and saying that their actions were not a part of the peaceful protest
Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Rallies against Zelensky's persecution of anti-corruption watchdogs renew
According to the media, rallies are currently taking place in Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol and Kharkov
Russia to be represented by minister during UN General Debate in September
The Russian delegate will speak from the UN rostrum on September 27
Users report Starlink outages across the world
According to the Downdetector service, 60% of users who reported outages, complain about lack of Internet connection, and 40% say they are experiencing a total outage
Houthis to increase military potential to put pressure on Israel — leader
Abdel Malik al-Houthi emphasized that the movement would not miss the opportunity to support the Palestinian people
European powers offer sanctions deferral if Iran resumes nuclear talks with US — media
Any easing of sanctions would be contingent on Iran’s engagement in negotiations with Washington and its cooperation with IAEA inspectors
US may sanction Ukrainian leadership over law undermining anti-corruption agencies
According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, over the past two days, US officials have been "very carefully" examining information about everyone involved in promoting the controversial legislation
White House issues internal gag order on Epstein — NBC
The president adopted the strategy to quell criticism about his refusal to release transcripts of testimony in the case of Epstein, who was accused of sexual exploitation of minors in 2019
Kiev loses two elite brigades, assault regiment in battle for Varachino in Sumy Region
The fierce battles for Varachino lasted more than a month, a source in Russian defense circles specified
Russia says not to send top politicians to OSCE conference in Helsinki
"Russia does not see the expediency of participating in the event at a high political level," Maria Zakharova noted
Putin attends ceremony of raising naval flag aboard latest strategic nuclear-powered sub
The Project 955A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs
Four Crocus terror attack perpetrators found fit to stand trial — case files
They were not suffering from any chronic mental condition, temporary psychological disability, dementia or any other psychiatric condition that prevented them from understanding the public danger of their actions
Xi Jinping, other world leaders offer condolences over plane crash in Russia's Far East
The An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport
Ukraine designated buffer state between West and Russia — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that Budapest proposes, instead of admitting Ukraine to the EU, a strategic partnership agreement to be signed with Kiev, one that would not risk direct military conflict between the West and Russia
Putin offers condolences to families of those killed in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
According to various reports, there were 46 to 49 people on board, including crew members
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border
Maria Zakharova noted that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West"
Microsoft halts legal protection of its trademark in Russia in 1.5 months of use
This refers to the Hackbox name, which can be attributed to the internal platform for the annual corporate hackathon of the corporation
Putin gives order to make more Yasen-M-class submarines
The head of state pointed out that multipurpose submarines were the backbone of the Russian Navy’s general-purpose forces
IAEA says experts record explosions, gunfire near Zaporozhye nuke plant almost every day
The agency stated that the situation with the power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP "continues to be extremely fragile"
Trump to decide on EU trade deal or 30% tariffs soon — media
The day before, the US president praised the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Brussels, stating that both sides are engaged in serious discussions on the terms of a potential deal
Russia to ensure Kiev never poses threat again — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia is consistent in its approaches, starting with defining the goals of a special military operation and ending with the requirements and conditions for signing a peace treaty
Rallies against Zelensky's crackdown on anti-corruption bodies engulf ten Ukrainian cities
According to the Hromadske - News media outlet, the protests, which earlier engulfed the cities of Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky, have now spread to Vinnitsa, Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Nikolayev and Poltava
Kremlin spokesman says Russia's proposals at Istanbul talks were constructive, specific
"The agenda is constructive and specific, it is centered on substantive work that can lead to concrete results," Dmitry Peskov said
Kremlin favors swap agreements reached with Kiev
"The continuation of exchanges and the return of civilian bodies, who are essentially being held hostage, as well as the ongoing repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers, is an extremely important humanitarian matter," Dmitry Peskov stated
Missile submarines let Russia maintain global balance — Putin
According to the president, this type of vessels is "one of the most important components of the nuclear triad"
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, fuel and arms depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations in 136 locations
Starlink outage caused by software error
The system has mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours
GAZ plant to shift to four-day workweek due to plummeting auto market
The market plummeted during the first six months of the year by almost 40% in the medium commercial vehicle segment, more than 30% in the light commercial vehicle segment, and 60% in the bus segment
Organizers of Crocus attack acted in Ukraine’s interests — case files
The files show that Bekov A.I. and Khikmatov A.M. "acted in the interests of Ukraine’s supreme political leadership" with the goal of destabilizing situation in Russia
Hamas surprised by Witkoff’s remarks, positive about Doha talks — TV
"We gave our response, and the situation was developing positively," the source was quoted as saying
Nuclear battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov could soon rejoin Russian Navy — official
The cruiser has been under repair since 1999
Analyst puts number of Russian satanists at tens of thousands
According to Roman Silantiev, the movement was banned for its support of Ukraine and fundraising for the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukraine trying to gain intel from Kursk residents it’s holding — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Ivlev said that approximately 30 residents of the Kursk Region have still not been brought back home
Russia steadily develops relations with OIC — Russia's Permanent Mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky noted "the successful implementation of joint initiatives to study the cultural heritage of the Muslim peoples of Russia"
Aid entered Gaza not because of Hamas-Israeli talks — Egyptian governor
The aid trucks carry mostly food, including flour, to the enclave, Khaled Megawer added
US wants to have control over TikTok algorithms — Secretary of Commerce
The TikTok sale deal is not formally in the list of topics of trade talks with China but this issue is discussed from time to time in discussions between Washington and Beijing, Howard Lutnick added
Germany seeks to bury Nord Stream pipelines contrary to own interests — Russian envoy
Sergey Nechayev drew attention to the fact that the German Prosecutor General's Office, which has been investigating the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines for almost three years now, "has not provided any comments on progress"
Kiev launches deliberate attacks on Russian civilians — Russian diplomat
"These are not strikes against the armed forces, nor are they attacks on military personnel or actions against military equipment - these are targeted terrorist attacks on civilians," Maria Zakharova stressed
Putin enjoys strong support among Russians - poll
The poll, carried out between July 14 and July 20, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older
Admiral Nakhimov cruiser floated out for first time since 1999 — shipbuilder
According to data from open sources, the cruiser will particularly be armed with ten universal ship missile launch facilities designed to carry eight Kaliber/NK or Oniks cruiser missiles each
Rallies against controversial bill held in 12 Ukrainian cities
The protests are being held in Chernigov, Kiev, Vinnitsa, Dnepr, Zhitomir, Lvov, Nikolayev, Poltava, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky
No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
"According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says
Ukrainian troops facing threat of being surrounded in Konstantinovka — newspaper
According to the New York Times, Russian forces have created a 16-kilometer pocket around Konstantinovka, partly surrounding it from the east, south and west
Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin
"Russia will definitely ensure its security and national interests in all areas of the world ocean," the Russian leader stated
Russia to push for constructive global dialogue on climate change
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that on July 23, the International Court of Justice issued, at the request of the UN General Assembly, a landmark advisory opinion on the obligations of states in relation to climate change
Israel’s decision on West Bank may further escalate regional tensions — Russian MFA
"Moscow expects that the declaration will not lead to concrete action by the Israeli government aimed at its implementation in real life," the statement reads
Mercenaries from Ireland, Japan, US, German serve in Ukrainian army — captive
Anatoly Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him
PREVIEW: Soyuz-2.1b with two Ionosfera-M satellites to blast off from Vostochny
The blastoff will take place at 8:54 a.m. Moscow time (5:54 a.m. GMT)
Pacific Fleet forces strike targets in Sea of Japan in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
"All the targets were successfully destroyed," the press office said in a statement
Starlink to resume work after outage soon — Musk
"SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again," he said
Head of Russian delegation slams proposal to exhume remains of veterans as immoral
Vladimir Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks "did not dare" to raise this issue
Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon
According to the Janoubia news website, the attack targeted suspected underground shelters, command posts and storage sites of the Shia militia Hezbollah
Over 200 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East
The crash site can be reached only on tracked all-terrain vehicles
Putin hails Russia's submarine production pace as 'very good'
"Five Borei-A-class strategic missile-carrying submarines and four Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines have come to the Russian Navy in the past six years alone," the supreme commander-in-chief pointed out
Russian army dislodges Ukrainian troops from Zelyony Gai in Donetsk region, says DPR
Three settlements remain under the Ukrainian army’s control in the south Donetsk direction, Igor Kimakovsky specified
Kiev putting cart before horse by proposing Russian, Ukrainian leaders’ meeting — Kremlin
The complexities of the Ukraine settlement process make it impossible to achieve "immediate breakthroughs," Dmitry Peskov noted
US trade policy doesn’t breed investor confidence — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Washington's approach, rooted in hyper-protectionist rhetoric and a growing array of tariff barriers, increasingly runs counter to core principles of free trade
FACTBOX: Bank of Russia’s key rate
The lowest refinancing rate, 7.75%, was introduced on June 1, 2010, and remained in effect until February 28, 2011
Key task of Russian Ministry of Industry is to bring production to 140% by 2030
The tasks for all the regions were designed in the ministry within the framework of scheduled activities for development of the industrial potential of the regions, deputy department director at the ministry Vladimir Mostovoi noted
Israel, Syria hold first high-level negotiations in 26 years — Axios
According to the portal, the meeting in Paris was attended from the Israeli side by the minister for strategic affairs and Netanyahu's confidant Ron Dermer and from the Syrian side by foreign minister Assad al-Sheibani
FACTBOX: What we know about plane crash in eastern Russia
According to various reports, there were about 46 to 49 people on board including crew members
Trump says BRICS `fading out fast’ in wake of his 10% tariff threat for group
"BRICS wanted to try and take over the dollar, the dominance of the dollar, and the standard of the dollar," US President said
Dismissed NABU staff reveal $440 mln in graft before Zelensky revoked agency’s status
Among the most high-profile cases handled by the NABU over the past several months were the investigation against Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov and the investigation into corruption in the National Guard of Ukraine
EU sanctions against Russia could push down global growth rates — speaker
The consequences of the sanctions for Europe are obvious, Valentina Matviyenko said
FACTBOX: What we know about passenger plane crash in Amur Region
Preliminary reports indicate all those on board are deceased, with no survivors observed during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center said
US greenlights potential $180 mln sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine
The principal contractors will be Sierra Nevada Corporation and V2X, both based in the US, along with Radionix and Systems Electronic Export in Ukraine
Borei-A missile-carrying submarines to ensure Russia’s security for decades — Putin
Knyaz Pozharsky is equipped with the most effective radio-electronic facilities and weapons, including Bulava ballistic missiles, as well as with state-of-the-art torpedo systems and acoustic warfare
IN BRIEF: Two fatalities in Sochi after overnight Ukrainian drone strike
Eleven people were injured, with four receiving hospital treatment, including a road police officer who was airlifted to the regional hospital
Explosion sounds in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
No other details are available
Israel will not allow creation of Palestinian state — defense minister
Israel Katz slammed Emmanuel Macron’s decision as "a disgrace and capitulation to terrorism, as well as reward and support of murderers and rapists from Hamas"
Russian Energy Ministry monitors prices in fuel market
The petroleum market keeps the surplus, fully meeting economic needs, the ministry stressed
Russian Navy to receive several more strategic subs in coming years, says Putin
Two of these subs are at the stage of their construction at the moment
Zelensky says canceled reduction in powers of anti-corruption agencies after protests
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that parliament will pass the new bill
RTS Index plunging after official exchange rates release by Central Bank
The index lost 1.47%
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the territory of a rail terminal in the town of Timashevsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, damaging a passenger rail car and wounding two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Israel condemns Palestine’s recognition by France
In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opinion, a Palestinian state "in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it"
Trump says he is not going to destroy Musk’s companies
The US leader pointed out earlier that Tesla and SpaceX owned by Musk receive huge subsidies from US authorities
Merz’s government has Germany speed-preparing for conflict with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev described these developments as "deeply troubling and highly dangerous
Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday
In his words, investigation officers are addressing criminal threats in some of their most dangerous forms, including organized crime and corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism
