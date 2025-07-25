Hamas includes clause on post-ceasefire guarantees in Gaza deal — agency

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. In its response to the latest proposal presented during indirect talks with Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas has included a clause ensuring that hostilities in the Gaza Strip will not resume after a potential 60-day truce, the Maan news agency’s sources stated.

According to them, Hamas "insists on including this condition as a separate provision in the Gaza ceasefire agreement." Previously, the group had demanded that the United States provide guarantees to that effect.

The news outlet reports that Hamas is pressing Israel to agree not to resume military operations in Gaza immediately after the proposed 60-day truce ends. Specifically, the group is demanding that Israeli forces "do not go back to using weapons to tackle the conflict in Gaza on the 61st day." Hamas maintains that if a comprehensive agreement to end the war is not reached during the truce period, negotiations between the parties should continue regardless of the ceasefire’s expiration.

In addition, according to the sources, Hamas has responded to the latest stabilization proposals with a new demand: in exchange for releasing some hostages, Israel must free 200 Palestinians serving long prison sentences, including those with life terms, as well as 2,000 individuals detained in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military operation in October 2023.

Earlier proposals discussed during the Doha talks had outlined the release of 150 long-term prisoners and 1,100 detainees from Gaza.

Following Hamas’ response in Qatar, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media that Washington had decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’ position as indicative of a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." He added that the US would explore alternative strategies to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered the Israeli delegation to leave Qatar following Hamas’ response to the ceasefire terms.

For its part, Hamas’ leadership stated that it "welcomes the progress of consultations in Doha" and expressed surprise at Witkoff’s reaction to its stance.