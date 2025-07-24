Zelensky works to push through another law on anti-corruption bodies

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed another bill concerning the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACBU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), he said on Telegram.

"I have just coordinated the text of a draft law that guarantees the real strengthening of law and order in Ukraine, safeguards the independence of anti-corruption authorities, and protects the legal system from any outside influence or interference. The text is balanced. The most important thing is real tools, no Russian connections, and the independence of NACBU and SACPO," he said.

Zelensky also indicated that the bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada today. The details of the bill have not been made available.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said that Zelensky "has tasked the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies with preparing proposals for legislative changes within two weeks."

Zelensky has long tried to establish control over NACBU and SACPO, but they had always managed to retain their independence. On June 23, NACBU filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at that time served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine. Chernyshov is considered a very influential figure in Zelensky's inner circle, which exacerbated the conflict. According to the opposition, other individuals in the Zelensky camp could soon face charges as well.

On July 21, the Security Service conducted searches at NACBU, and raided SACPO. On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada, where the majority of deputies belong to the same party as Zelensky, passed a law to eliminate the independence of NACBU and SACPO. That same evening, about 2,000 Kiev residents rallied against the law, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak.

However, Zelensky signed the law, which came into force on July 23.

This triggered new protests, with rallies spreading across Ukraine over the past two days. On the day the law came into force, more than 9,000 protesters gathered in central Kiev.