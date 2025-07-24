UN, July 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has criticized Ukraine's actions, saying that blocking gas transit through its territory threatened the region's energy security.

"The TurkStream pipeline is working on full capacity not without a good reason. We have a long term contract, plus we buy on spot basis, plus Slovakia buys its gas now through Hungary because Ukraine was ‘kind enough’ to lock down transit through its own territory, endangering the energy safety of supplies in the Central European region," he said in an interview with TASS.

Such Kiev’s behavior raises doubts about the sincerity of calls for solidarity, Szijjarto noted. "So when we speak about solidarity, I'm not quite sure that we understand the same definition under that on both sides of the border," he added.

Bratislava insisted on maintaining the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, whose authorities stopped supplies at the beginning of this year. Slovakia currently receives energy raw materials from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline, though their volume is less than half of the republic’s gas imports.