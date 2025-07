BANGKOK, July 24. /TASS/. Eleven civilians and one serviceman have been killed in Thailand due to military clashes on the border with Cambodia, Reuters wrote, citing Thai Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

Cambodia's actions, including the attack on a Thai hospital, should be considered war crimes, the minister said. He called on Phnom Penh to "stop the violence," the paper added.

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodian-Thai border in Thailand's province of Oddar Meanchey early on Thursday.