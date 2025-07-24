Cambodian army responds to Thai incursion with counterattack — media

HANOI, July 24. /TASS/. Cambodia’s armed forces have launched a counteroffensive against Thai troops following an armed incursion early this morning along the border between the two countries, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing Cambodian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Mali Sucheata.

According to Sucheata, the Cambodian army is acting purely in self-defense, responding to an unprovoked incursion by Thai forces that "violated the territorial integrity" of Cambodia. "Armed clashes took place along the Cambodian-Thai border in the province of Oddar Meanchey," she said.

Khmer Times reports that hostilities began around 7:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. GMT) near a disputed border area in Oddar Meanchey. Local residents told the newspaper they heard intense gunfire and explosions, suggesting that both sides may be using heavy weapons. The situation remains tense, with both countries reportedly reinforcing their positions along the border.