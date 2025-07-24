Settling Ukrainian conflict requires Russia-US agreement — top Hungarian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. A comprehensive agreement between Moscow and Washington is needed to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS.

"My understanding of the situation is that there will only be a solution to this war in case there's going to be a comprehensive overarching US-Russia agreement. Therefore, we are always very happy when we get news about high level contacts between Russia and US, be at the level of the president or the ministers of foreign affairs," he said.

"We know it very well that in case there is a direct channel of communication between the Russian and the American leaders the world, including Central Europe, is a safer place," he noted. "If there is no such dialog between the two, the world is a less safe place. So therefore, we hope that President [of the United States Donald] Trump and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin will continue this engagement and will continue to talk to each other.".